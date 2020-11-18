MP CM visits Balaji temple in Tirupati

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a thanksgiving visit to the famous hill shrine in Tirumala here, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday after sweeping the recently concluded by-elections. The Chief Minister, on his second spiritual visit after taking over reins in Madhya Pradesh in March this year, arrived on the hills with family members, a temple official told PTI.

After an overnight stay in the hills, Chouhan and his family members visited the shrine and offered prayers to the presiding deity this morning, they said. Upon arrival at the main entrance of the shrine, Chouhan was accorded a warm reception by top officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the temple.

The MP CM and his wife also took part in the recitation of 'Sundarakanda' being conducted for the past four months by a band of Vedic priests to ward off the coronavirus pandemic from the world, the official said. On his way to the airport here, Chouhan also paid his obeisance at the shrine of Goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanur, he added.