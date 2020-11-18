Shrek 5’s script already completed, says Michael McCullers, what more we know

The animated movie lovers have been clamouring for Shrek 5 for a long time. NBC Universal and Dreamworks confirmed in 2016 that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise. Now fans are ardently waiting to know when the movie will hit the big screens.

Is Shrek 5 in the process of making? The Hollywood Reporter cited sources in July 2016 saying that the fifth film was planned for a 2019 release. However, that was not possible due to many hindrances.

Fans will be happy to know that the characters are going to be same in Shrek 5 although the movie creators are likely to introduce new plot and theme. Michael McCullers has signed with the studio to work as the new writer. According to him, he had already finished the script for Shrek 5.

On March 15 this year, Shrek 5 production took to Twitter to announce that the movie would be delayed and postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak. The production of Shrek 5 is no longer in continuation as NBCUniversal has different priorities currently. The team at Dreamworks has been asked to work on the new 'Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives and Forty Thieves' instead of Shrek 5.

The imminent Shrek 5 won't pick up where the previous movie ended. It will portray a story from scratch as the new owners of Dreamworks want it to be different from the first four films. They said they would reinvent and give the new movie a fresh story. They want a brand-new movie which they have not seen before, but the characters will be the same.

Shrek and Donkey are said to be returning in Shrek 5 with much more adventures. The characters in the fifth movie will be familiar with modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The story will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

The CEO of NBCUniversal, Steve Burke cited earlier that the investors that he appointed producer Chris Meledandri to oversee the production of the movie. He said that he thinks the producer will be able to breathe new life to the movie franchise.

The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer for Shrek 5. He has been given the task of giving some new twists in the storyline and create everything new. The script for Shrek 5 is also complete. "I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It's really personal to me. It's got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can't really reveal," CinemaBlend quoted Michael McCullers saying.

Shrek 5 is likely to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

