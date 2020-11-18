Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 12:55 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies
Kung Fu Panda 4 will reportedly have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.

There is no official announcement on the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which means the fourth instalment of the franchise does not have an official release date. The cast from the previous movies will likely to appear in the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will reportedly have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

The imminent Kung Fu Panda 4 will have Jack Black voicing for Po. Other actors like Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Lucy Liu as Viper, Jackie Chan as Monkey and Angelina Jolie as Tigress will join the movie. Even it will have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

The previous sequel (Kung Fu Panda 3) saw Po finally meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of the pandas. The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The villain Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas.

The co-director, Jennifer Yuh talked on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. She was questioned two years back on the making of fourth movie. Jennifer Yuh replied that she was not aware as always saw the series as a trilogy, but "she is always open for the fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po".

Jennifer Yuh never talked on the making of another movie but from her statement it is cleared that there can be more sequels like Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

On the other hand, the CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg earlier said that the franchise could see more sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it to a six-film series. This clearly indicates that Kung Fu Panda 4 will be followed by Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 in future.

Kung Fu Panda 4's development is believed to have badly suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Now You See Me 3 development revealed, Top Gun: Maverick's writer pens script

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Global daily coronavirus deaths cross record of 10,733 single-day deaths – Reuters tally

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the viruss global epicenter the United States entered winter.The previous record...

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani unveil their first looks from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Two days after they kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first look from the film. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed ...

ICC, CGF announce qualification process for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games Federation CGF and the International Cricket Council ICC have announced the qualification process for womens cricket, which makes a historic appearance at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled from July 28 to ...

UP govt transfers 4 senior IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred four senior IPS officers on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the state home department said.Among these, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has now been appointed as the ADG ATC Sitapur and ATS ADG a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020