Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, Know more on Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 movies

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie enthusiasts. The previous movies had been remarkably successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally.

There is no official announcement on the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which means the fourth instalment of the franchise does not have an official release date. The cast from the previous movies will likely to appear in the fourth movie.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will reportedly have more insights on Po Ping's family and relationships. It is even natural to see Po fighting with Kai and putting an end on his wrongdoings. Now fans need to wait and see what more is in store for the master to learn.

The imminent Kung Fu Panda 4 will have Jack Black voicing for Po. Other actors like Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Lucy Liu as Viper, Jackie Chan as Monkey and Angelina Jolie as Tigress will join the movie.

The previous sequel (Kung Fu Panda 3) saw Po finally meeting his biological dad and visiting the village of the pandas. The viewers can see him in Kung Fu Panda 4 teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master. The villain Kai with his minions may hold their grounds against Po and his army of pandas.

The co-director, Jennifer Yuh talked on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4. She was questioned two years back on the making of fourth movie. Jennifer Yuh replied that she was not aware as always saw the series as a trilogy, but "she is always open for the fourth installment as long as the franchise focuses on Po".

Jennifer Yuh never talked on the making of another movie but from her statement it is cleared that there can be more sequels like Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

On the other hand, the CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg earlier said that the franchise could see more sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it to a six-film series. This clearly indicates that Kung Fu Panda 4 will be followed by Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 in future.

Kung Fu Panda 4's development is believed to have badly suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Kung Fu Panda 4 doesn't have an official release date.

