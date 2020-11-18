Michael B Jordan named sexiest man alive

"Black Panther" star Michael B Jordan has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by a magazine and the actor-producer says receiving the title is a "cool feeling". The 33-year-old actor, who was chosen the most desirable man for 2020 by People Magazine, succeeds singer John Legend who won the title last year.

"It's a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get.' But it's a good club to be a part of," Jordan told the outlet. The actor has made a mark for himself through his roles like boxer Adonis Creed shouldering his father's legacy in "Creed" film series and the ruthless antagonist Erik Killmonger in Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Black Panther".

He also launched production banner, Outlier Society Productions, which was the first company to adopt an inclusion rider, which mandates that filmmakers enlist a diverse cast and crew. "Just Mercy", the 2019 period legal drama in which he also starred, was the first film to be backed by Outlier Society Productions. The actor has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and this year's election.

"I think there's a time and a place for everything. I've been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action - big or small - to help create the change we want to see," he added. Jordan, who is rumoured to direct "Creed 3" in which he will also reprise his role of Adonis, hopes "to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more".

"Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully a family by then, I'm going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play," he said. The actor will next star as a former Navy SEAL-turned-CIA operative in Tom Clancy's "Without Remorse" , which he is also producing.