Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez reveals she 'had a lot of moments' where she felt 'really bad' this year

Jennifer Lopez 'had a lot of moments' where she felt 'really bad', revealed the American actor and singer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:06 IST
Jennifer Lopez reveals she 'had a lot of moments' where she felt 'really bad' this year
Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Lopez 'had a lot of moments' where she felt 'really bad', revealed the American actor and singer. According to Page Six, the 51-year-old actor told DC radio station El Zol 107.9.,"I think everybody had a moment when they were depressed or they were scared about what was going to happen," "[I] had a lot of moments where I felt really bad," she added.

The singer said her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, "came to my bed and was crying . . . 'Why is this happening? I miss my friends. Why is this happening in our life?' Everything that was going on - there were protests and a lot of things they were seeing," Lopez said of the eventful summer weighing on her kids. As per Page Six, the 'On The Floor' songstress added that she recognizes "things need to change. And when things change, sometimes it hurts a bit. But it will always be for the good of everyone." (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and di...

EU: Brexit trade talks still have 'substantial work' ahead

A top European Union official said Wednesday that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face substantial work that might spill over into next week, with a perilous deadline drawing ever closer. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EUs top trade offi...

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020