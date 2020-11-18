Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 American Music Awards: Justin Bieber set to perform medley of hits

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to make a return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 for a special performance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:15 IST
2020 American Music Awards: Justin Bieber set to perform medley of hits
Justin Bieber (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to make a return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 for a special performance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-old 15-time AMA-winner, Bieber, will light up the stage for a multi-song act including his 2020 hits 'Lonely' with Benny Blanco and 'Holy.' His performance is also set to feature surprise guests.

The superstar joins a previously announced fun-filled list of performers at this year's ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson. It was announced on Monday (local time) that iconic '90s trio Bell Biv DeVoe' -- composed of New Edition alum Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe -- have been added to the star-studded line-up slated to hit the stage on the big night. The R&B music makers will perform their hits 'Poison' and 'Do Me.'

Also added to this year's performance list is 'Dancing with the Stars' alum Nelly. The rap star and the 'When Will I See You Smile Again?' group are each set to deliver super nostalgic sets of their classic club bangers. Nelly will get the show jumping with his recognisable tracks 'Country Grammar,' 'E.I.' and 'Ride Wit Me' to commemorate 20 years since the release of his debut, the diamond-certified album 'Country Grammar'.

People Magazine revealed on Friday (local time) that pop sensation Katy Perry will perform at this year's show. This marks the first time she will hit a US stage since she welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August. She will sing her track 'Only Love.' Jam-packed with performances, the evening will also feature Perry's from fellow stars including Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes.

Lopez and Maluma will collab for a debut performance of 'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely,' two songs they wrote for 'Marry Me', their upcoming romantic comedy. As reported by People Magazine, American pop star Eilish will hit the stage to sing her newly released track, 'Therefore I Am.' Latin music maker Bad Bunny will perform 'Dakiti' alongside Cortez. Lil Baby will make his AMAs performance debut with his mega-hit song 'Emotionally Scarred.'

The 2020 American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Extortion, bio-warfare and terrorism: Extremists are exploiting the pandemic, says UN report

Terrorist, violent extremist and organized criminal groups are trying to take advantage of the Coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic to expand their activities and jeopardize the efficacy and credibility of response measures by governments,...

Wearing masks compulsory even inside personal vehicles: Delhi Govt to HC

Delhi Government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks compulsorily. Delhi Government in its affidavit submitted that guidelines are very clear cut and said ...

Trump to represent U.S. at this week's APEC summit, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to represent the United States at a virtual Asia-Pacific summit this week in which his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping also plans to participate, a U.S. official told Reuters. Trumps participation ...

BJP worker found dead in West Bengal's Coochbehar

A Bhartiya Janata Party BJP worker was found dead in the Tufanganj area of Coochbehar district on Wednesday. The family of the deceased alleged that he was killed by Trinamool Congress-backed goons.We have detained one person. There is no p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020