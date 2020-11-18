Traders not in favour of another lockdown in Delhi

Left Menu
Traders from Delhi on Wednesday said they were not in favour of another lockdown in the city and pledged that the market associations will conduct awareness campaigns to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Traders from Delhi on Wednesday said they were not in favour of another lockdown in the city and pledged that the market associations will conduct awareness campaigns to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. Nearly 200 traders' associations' gave suggestions at an online "Mahapanchayat" organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), its president Brijesh Goyal said.

Due to the apprehensions of another lockdown in Delhi and the closure of markets, there has been a tremendous restlessness among the traders of the city, a statement from the CTI said. Goyal said according to the market associations, there should be no lockdown in Delhi nor should any market be closed. All the market associations said if the government feels that the rules related to COVID-19 are being violated at a market, then it should call the association concerned and issue instructions, before closing the place, he added.

"All the market associations have been requested to ensure that there is no violation of the rules related to COVID-19 at their respective markets," Goyal said. The representatives of the market associations said they themselves will visit the markets to ensure that nobody is violating the rules related to wearing of masks, social distancing and other precautions. Apart from this, awareness campaigns will be conducted at all the markets and pamphlets will be distributed, they said.

Traders dealing in electronics, electrical appliances, mobile phones, sweets, snacks, footwear, decorative items, home furnishing, dry fruits, crockery, clothes, jewellery participated in the "Mahapanchayat" among others. Traders from Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, South Extension, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Chawdi Bazar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli attended the event.

CTI general secretaries Vishnu Bhargava and Ramesh Ahuja said if the markets are closed again in Delhi, the traders will not be able to bear the economic loss..

