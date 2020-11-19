Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theaters and streaming on Christmas

But Hollywood studios delayed most of their summer blockbusters until 2021 as the virus has kept many theaters in key markets closed, devastating theater operators including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Group Plc. "Wonder Woman 1984" was moved several times and is the last big-budget action film on the 2020 schedule.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 07:11 IST
'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theaters and streaming on Christmas

Superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut simultaneously in U.S. theaters and on AT&T Inc's HBO Max streaming service starting on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. AT&T's Warner Bros studio said on Wednesday that the blockbuster film will be shown in theaters outside the United States, where HBO Max is not available, starting on Dec. 16.

"For a movie of this scale, this is unprecedented," WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar said in a blog post explaining why the company decided to provide the movie in homes and theaters at the same time. Movies typically play exclusively in cinemas for roughly 75 days before they become available elsewhere.

An action spectacle starring Gal Gadot, "Wonder Woman 1984" had originally been scheduled to reach cinemas in June 2020. But Hollywood studios delayed most of their summer blockbusters until 2021 as the virus has kept many theaters in key markets closed, devastating theater operators including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Group Plc.

"Wonder Woman 1984" was moved several times and is the last big-budget action film on the 2020 schedule. Director Patty Jenkins, who had pushed for a theatrical release, supported the plan.

"At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else," Jenkins wrote on Twitter. "We truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season." Gadot said the move "wasn't an easy decision."

"We never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time," she tweeted, "but COVID rocked all of our worlds." Kilar said he believed the strategy would benefit fans, theater operators and the company, "in the form of fan response both theatrically and via HBO Max in the U.S."

The company is trying to attract new subscribers to HBO Max, a $15-per-month subscription launched in May to compete with Netflix Inc. It is unclear how many people will head to theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic when they can watch "Wonder Woman 1984" in their living rooms. Theaters in Los Angeles and New York, the biggest U.S. moviegoing markets, remain closed. Cinemas open in other areas have limited ticket sales and taken other steps to prevent transmission of the virus.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is a sequel to 2017 hit "Wonder Woman," which collected $821.8 million in global ticket sales.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

7,500 students set to benefit from $164m investment to build new classrooms

Around 7,500 students are set to benefit from the Governments latest investment of 164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.The election delivered a clear mandate to accelerate our economic recovery and bui...

Japan to monitor virus cases, hospitals before any emergency declaration decision

Japan will not immediately declare a health emergency following a record rise in coronavirus cases, and will continue to monitor infection rates and the capacity of hospitals to cope, the governments chief spokesman said on Thursday.We will...

Soccer-Foden enjoys England redemption after double against Iceland

England midfielder Phil Foden said he was happy and relieved to repay manager Gareth Southgates trust in him with two goals against Iceland on Wednesday, two months after breaching COVID-19 protocols following the reverse fixture. Foden and...

Over 1,000 evacuated in Nevada wildfire start returning home

A day after a wind-whipped wildfire in northern Nevada roared through a neighbourhood in Reno and destroyed at least five houses, more than 1,000 people who were forced to evacuate including the mayor started returning home Wednesday. Ano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020