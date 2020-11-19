Left Menu
Development News Edition

Something old, something new: Gucci revives classics to regain edge

But with international tourism almost frozen due to the pandemic, Gucci can no longer rely on foreign visitors coming to Europe's shopping streets to boost sales. Consultancy Bain, which produces closely-followed forecasts for the luxury industry, said on Wednesday the share of high-end goods purchases by local clients is expected to rise to 80-85% of the total this year from 60% in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:18 IST
Something old, something new: Gucci revives classics to regain edge

Gucci is revisiting 1960s handbags and other classics in its latest collection, mixing them with up-to-the-minute sneakers and logoed skateboards, as it seeks to reach a wider audience and reverse a fall in sales after years of stellar growth.

With traditional fashion shows cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, designer Alessandro Michele teamed up with U.S. director Gus Van Sant to shoot a seven-part miniseries to show off his largely seasonless, gender-neutral creations. Gucci is showing the videos as a virtual fashion film festival, with a new instalment released daily over the course of this week.

The films, which have a dream-like, retro quality with vintage cars and juke-boxes, follow a woman, played by Italian actress Silvia Calderoni, as she goes about her daily routine in Rome. They feature cameo appearances by celebrities close to the fashion house such as singers Billie Eilish and Harry Styles - all wearing Gucci creations, including re-editions of Michele's designs from his first 2015 collection.

The former One Direction singer has also created a buzz in the fashion world by appearing on the cover of a December edition of Vogue, clad in a Gucci ball gown. GUCCI WATERSHED

Behind the scenes, luxury industry watchers say this is a watershed moment for Gucci, the business that drives the bulk of revenue and profits at parent Kering, but which has been losing steam over the past year. After a nearly fourfold increase in earnings since Michele took the creative helm, Gucci's revenues have slowed down, lagging rivals like LVMH's Louis Vuitton and Hermes . Gucci was the only fashion brand in Kering's stable to suffer a sales decline in the third quarter.

Much of the brand's success up until recently relied on well-heeled, young Chinese shoppers travelling to Europe's fashion capitals and snapping up Michele's quirky, flamboyant designs. But with international tourism almost frozen due to the pandemic, Gucci can no longer rely on foreign visitors coming to Europe's shopping streets to boost sales.

Consultancy Bain, which produces closely-followed forecasts for the luxury industry, said on Wednesday the share of high-end goods purchases by local clients is expected to rise to 80-85% of the total this year from 60% in 2019. Local buyers are still set to account for 65-70% of luxury shopping in 2025. Gucci is rejigging its marketing and product line-up to refocus the label and boost its appeal among local and older shoppers in Europe and the United States. The fashion house has, for example, produced "re-edited" versions of its classic handbags such as the 1,800-euro Jackie 1961.

People born from 1981 onwards -- Millennials and Generation Z buyers -- now make up almost 60% of luxury purchases, Bain said, but brands cannot afford to neglect the remaining 40%. That is why on top of tweaking their ranges to include less trend-driven items, most luxury labels are directing their customer service to establish close contact with clients who are not able to go to the stores themselves.

Gucci is still doing well on many fronts, including an operating margin of 30% in the first half of 2020, down from a record high of 40.6% a year earlier but still far exceeding that of many competitors. But analysts say there are some signs of fatigue.

Luca Solca of Bernstein said Gucci's social media traction, while still high, is diminishing. It also seems to have more trouble selling excess inventory at full price. "There is no red flag at Gucci, but we see an opportunity to act now in order to avoid bigger issues down the road," said Solca in a note.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Ind vs Aus: Ponting backs Burns over Pucovski as opener for first Test

Former skipper Ricky Ponting reckons that Australia should stick with Joe Burns over Will Pucovski for the first Test against India slated to begin from December 17. Pucovski has been in fine form as he smashed two double centuries in Sheff...

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

By Aashique Hussain Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020, virtually on November 26, in a bid to provide an international forum for investment p...

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020