Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:19 IST
Golf-Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be hunting a title when they team up next month at the PNC Championship, a joint PGA/LPGA Tour family tournament. Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 17-20 and feature major winners and family members as competing teams.

It marks the first time Woods, winner of 15 majors, and his 11-year-old son have played the tournament that was last year won by Germany's Bernhard Langer and son Jason. "I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together," said Woods in a statement on the PGA Tour website.

"It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship." The young Woods has shown signs that he has some of his father's golfing genes by winning his age group at a nine hole U.S. Kids golf event in August by five shots.

Woods was famously introduced to the sport by his father Earl appearing on the Mike Douglas Show at just two-years old, giving the television audience a glimpse of the raw talent that has carried him to 82 Tour wins with 15 majors. "He’s starting to get into it," Woods told GOLFTV earlier this year. "He’s starting to understand how to play.

"It’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just be with him. It reminds me so much of me and my dad." Past winners have included Jack and Gary Nicklaus, Raymond Floyd and Robert Floyd Jr. plus Craig and Kevin Stadler.

The PGA Tour also said Gary Player, Greg Norman, John Daly and Annika Sorenstam will be taking part in this year's event.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-ICC tweaks test championship rules, shifts women's T20 World Cup

Teams will be ranked based on the percentage of points earned from completed matches to determine the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship WTC next year, the International Cricket Council ICC said on Thursday. The sports globa...

FACTBOX-What is Britain's National Cyber Force?

Britain on Thursday announced the formation of a National Cyber Force of government hackers to launch cyberattacks against criminals, terrorists and hostile states. It is part of a pledge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver the count...

Development funding and trade transparency needed, to stop COVID-19 dividing the world

The report, Impact of the Pandemic on Trade and Development Transitioning to a new normal, said the pandemic had accelerated existing trends in trade, investment and technology, but its impact was tilted towards the most vulnerable, both ...

AIMIM has no prospect in Bengal, will lose deposit : Adhir Chowdhury

WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Thursday termed AIMIM as the B team of BJP and said it will be rejected outright by the secular minded people of the state. He said that Muslims of West Bengal have well understood the agenda of Asadud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020