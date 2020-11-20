Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anupam Kher goes down memory lane, shares picture with Rishi, Neetu Kapoor

Months after the demise of late actor Rishi Kapoor, senior actor Anupam Kher on Friday remembered him with throwback pictures.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:39 IST
Anupam Kher goes down memory lane, shares picture with Rishi, Neetu Kapoor
Anupam Kher with Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Months after the demise of late actor Rishi Kapoor, senior actor Anupam Kher on Friday remembered him with throwback pictures. The pictures shared by Kher are the stills from his New York meeting with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actor also penned down an emotional message for Neetu Kapoor praising him for returning to work after a long break.

The 'Accidental Prime Minister' actor expressed how disheartened he was after meeting Neetu without Rishi in Chandigarh. While remembering the 'Bobby' actor, Kher congratulated Neetu for her comeback to the big screen and sent his love for marking everyone, especially her husband 'Chintu ji' proud. "Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona. I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember "There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!" Love and prayers," he wrote.

Kher has been busy with the promotion of his new book, 'Your best day is today', for which he has been travelling. Earlier, he was in New Delhi to present the first copy of his book to his mother Dulari, and uncle who according to him introduced him to the world of books. Meanwhile, Neetu has been working hard on the sets of the film 'Jug Jug Jiyo', with she has announced her comeback to the big screen after a long break. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Emmanuel Lenain calls on Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss potential projects in NE States

Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain called on Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and d...

PM to lay foundation stone of rural drinking water projects in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday via video conferencing.&#160; The PMO said in a statement on Friday that Modi ...

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020