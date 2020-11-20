Anupam Kher goes down memory lane, shares picture with Rishi, Neetu Kapoor

Months after the demise of late actor Rishi Kapoor, senior actor Anupam Kher on Friday remembered him with throwback pictures. The pictures shared by Kher are the stills from his New York meeting with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The veteran actor also penned down an emotional message for Neetu Kapoor praising him for returning to work after a long break.

The 'Accidental Prime Minister' actor expressed how disheartened he was after meeting Neetu without Rishi in Chandigarh. While remembering the 'Bobby' actor, Kher congratulated Neetu for her comeback to the big screen and sent his love for marking everyone, especially her husband 'Chintu ji' proud. "Dearest @neetu54!! Meeting you last night in Chandigarh without #RishiJi triggered off so many memories of us together in New York. Our shared tears made the bond of those moments stronger. These pics are a reminder of how #ChintuJi had a larger than life persona. I am so happy that you are working. You have made him the happiest person by doing so. We, your friends are always there for you. Remember "There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!" Love and prayers," he wrote.

Kher has been busy with the promotion of his new book, 'Your best day is today', for which he has been travelling. Earlier, he was in New Delhi to present the first copy of his book to his mother Dulari, and uncle who according to him introduced him to the world of books. Meanwhile, Neetu has been working hard on the sets of the film 'Jug Jug Jiyo', with she has announced her comeback to the big screen after a long break. (ANI)