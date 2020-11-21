Left Menu
Development News Edition

HBO to press play on series adaptation of 'The Last of Us'

HBO is all set to press play on a series adaptation of 'The Last of Us,' - the drama based on the popular game franchise by Craig Mazin.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:10 IST
HBO to press play on series adaptation of 'The Last of Us'
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

HBO is all set to press play on a series adaptation of 'The Last of Us,' - the drama based on the popular game franchise by Craig Mazin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet has also picked up the game's writer and creative director, Neil Druckmann.

The drama is being produced by HBO and Sony Pictures TV along with Word Games, PlayStation Productions, and game developer Naughty Dog. "Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga," The Hollywood Reporter quoted HBO Programming executive Francesca Orsi as saying.

"We're delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story," Orsi added. 'The Last of Us' series is set in the period which is 20 years after the destruction of modern civilisation. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar will be in starting XI against RB Leipzig: Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that striker Neymar will be in the starting XI in the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. Neymar had returned to action in Paris Saint-Germains shock 3-2 loss to Monaco on...

70-year-old woman found dead in MP, police suspect murder

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradeshs Vidisha on Friday. At prima facia, Police suspect its a murder case.We found the body of a 70-year-old woman in a field. Prima Facia, it seems to be a case of murder. A case h...

West Indies unveils new jersey as countdown to T20 World Cup starts

Cricket West Indies and the national squad has unveiled the new T20 playing jersey ahead of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The T20I shirt features an eye-catching, contemporary maroon and yellow geometric pattern on th...

COVID-19: Biden, Harris meet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate leader Schumer

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris have met House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and discussed their shared priorities to provide immediate help to working fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020