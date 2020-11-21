Left Menu
Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador
Global fans and followers of Son Ye-jin, who wants her appearance in Crash Landing on You Season 2 with Hyun Bin soon, is going to be seen in a Hollywood movie. Image Credit: Twitter

It has been over nine months since Crash Landing on You dropped its finale. Now fans of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin can no longer wait to see them again in Season 2. Now it's time for Son Ye-jin's fans to see and enjoy her Hollywood debut.

Global fans and followers of Son Ye-jin, who wants her appearance in Crash Landing on You Season 2 with Hyun Bin soon, is going to be seen in a Hollywood movie. According to Pinkvilla, the beautiful actress has already signed her first Hollywood movie in 2020.

Son Ye-jin was recently questioned about her Hollywood aspirations. The 38-year old actress said in an interview with Elle that she didn't really have any desire to try something out of this as she was overwhelmed with Korean projects. She was confused if she could speak a foreign language the way an actor needs to speak in a Hollywood movie.

"However, I started thinking about when I would ever be able to try something like this again. If I receive a good opportunity, I'll happily work hard at it. I get the sense that I'll get a lot out of it as I take it on," Son Ye-jin said.

Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye-jin talked about her long career in a recent interview. "Although there were cases in which I incidentally ended up taking a break while waiting for a project, I've almost never rested intentionally. It's also something that I do take pride in — being able to consistently present new projects and always being passionate," she added.

"I did get exhausted at times, and I also experienced a slump, but I was fortunately able to overcome that through my projects," Son Ye-jin further said.

Pinkvilla further revealed that the Crash Landing on You actress, Son Ye-jin met director Andrew Nicole and producer Bradley Cramp recently. Their meeting took place in South Korea.

On the other hand, Son Ye-jin's Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin has been welcomed by Omega into its family of ambassadors that include such screen luminaries as George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and Eddie Redmayne.

Hyun Bin said, "OMEGA's pioneering spirit and quest for innovation has endured throughout time. Hopefully, as an ambassador, I can deliver OMEGA's philosophy and message, and we can create some special new footprints together."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the South Korean celebrities.

