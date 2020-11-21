Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keala Settle, Emery Kelly board John Stamos-starrer series 'Big Shot'

Starring John Stamos in the lead, the comedy drama hails from "Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley, who is also serving as an executive producer. Stamos will star as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-11-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 11:18 IST
Keala Settle, Emery Kelly board John Stamos-starrer series 'Big Shot'

Actors Keala Settle and Emery Kelly have joined the cast of Disney Plus series "Big Shot" . Starring John Stamos in the lead, the comedy drama hails from "Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley, who is also serving as an executive producer.

Stamos will star as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Settle, best known starring in "The Greatest Showman" , will play Christina Winters, Destiny’s (Tiana Le) mother. Kelly will portray Dylan, a high school student who plays basketball on the public court with the girls team coached by Marvyn (Stamos).

The show's cast also includes Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler. Bill D'Elia will direct the first episode and also serve as executive producer.

Brad Garrett pitched the original idea to Kelley. He will serve as writer and executive producer. ABC Studios will produce.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Germany surpasses 900,000: Robert Koch Institute

Berlin Germany, November 21 ANISputnik Germany has confirmed 22,964 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 902,528, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday. The death toll has grown by 254 to 13,884 peop...

Amazon launches AFBP to prepare MBA graduates for leadership roles at co

Amazonon Friday launched its flagship leadership development programme Amazon Future Builders Program AFBP for students enrolled in premier B-Schools in India, including IIMs, ISB and XLRI and prepare them for leadership roles at the compan...

Playing with experienced players "benefitted" hockey player Jyoti

Indian womens hockey team forward Jyoti has said that playing alongside experienced players has taught her a lot. Jyoti had made her senior team debut for the womens side in April 2019 during the Malaysia Tour. During that particular tour, ...

FC Goa start ISL campaign against Chhetri-led Bengaluru

A new-look FC Goa, strengthened with the addition of new foreign players and a new head coach, will begin their Indian Super League campaign with a new vigour when they clash with formidable Bengaluru FC, here on Sunday. FC Goa have never w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020