Channing Tatum team up with Phil Lord, Chris Miller for monster movie

Hollywood star Channing Tatum is set to reunite with "21 Jump Street" makers Phil Lord and Chris Miller for a new monster movie. Described as a "modern day, tongue in cheek thriller" that is inspired by Universal's classic monster features, the movie will feature Tatum in the lead role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film’s screenplay will be penned by Wes Tooke, writer of "Colony" and "Midway" , based on an idea from "Magic Mike" and "Magic Mike XXL" screenwriter Reid Carolin. Lord and Miller will produce along with Aditya Sood for their Lord Miller production banner, which has a first-look deal with the studio. Tatum, Carolin and Peter Kiernan will produce through their Free Association banner.

Tatum is currently in production on his directorial debut, "Dog", which he is headlining and co-directing with Carolin..