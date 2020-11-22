Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh also arrested by NCB

"Both Ms Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja," an NCB release earlier said. The quantity allegedly seized from Singh's possession is considered as "small quantity" under the Act, as against "commercial quantity", an NCB official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 11:32 IST
After Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh also arrested by NCB
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A day after the arrest of comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh Limbachiya was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday following seizure of drugs from their house here, NCB officials said. On Saturday, Singh was arrested by the NCB after seizure of ganja (cannabis) from her house in suburban Andheri, they said.

Now, her husband has also been arrested, NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said. Both Singh and her husband are accused of consuming ganja, another official said.

The couple along with two others arrested in the case would be produced before a court here after their medical examination, he said. A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday conducted search at Singh's office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry, and seized 86.5 gm of cannabis during the search, an official from the probing agency earlier said. "Both Ms Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja," an NCB release earlier said.

The quantity allegedly seized from Singh's possession is considered as "small quantity" under the Act, as against "commercial quantity", an NCB official said. Up to 1,000 gm of ganja is considered small quantity, which attracts jail term up to six months and/or fine of Rs 10,000. Possession of commercial quantity -- 20 kg or more -- can attract up to 20 years in jail. For the quantity in between, the punishment can be as much as 10 years in jail.

"Singh's name had cropped up during the interrogation of a drug peddler," the official said. She has appeared in a number of comedy and reality shows on TV and also hosted a few such shows.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs. The central agency earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC sets aside high court order, says liberty of citizen can't be taken away in this manner

Liberty of a citizen cannot be taken away in this manner, the Supreme Court has said while setting aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court order which had dismissed a plea filed by a man on the grounds that his lawyer had remained absent on...

Marginal improvement in Tarun Gogoi's health condition: Doctor

The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi marginally improved on Sunday morning, and he is currently semi-conscious, Abhijit Sarma, the superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital GMCH, said. The veteran Con...

Ethiopia military: we will use tanks, artillery to capture city of Mekelle

The Ethiopian military plans to use tanks to encircle Mekelle, the capital of northern Tigray region, and is warning civilians it may also use artillery on the city, state media reported on Sunday. The next phases are the decisive part of t...

Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

The personal diaries of the late actor Alan Rickman, known for the Harry Potter film franchise, Die Hard and Love, Actually, will be published as a book in late 2022. According to The Guardian, the 27 volumes of handwritten diaries, spannin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020