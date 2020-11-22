Gehlot inaugurates digital concert series to help folk artists amid Covid

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated a digital concert series 'Padharo Mhare Des' aimed at supporting the state's folk artists amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The series was started by a social organisation Arpan Foundation. Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said the initiative would support the artist community deprived of regular livelihood for several months due to the corona crisis.

He said such initiatives can play a crucial role in the growth of art forms in the state and promote virtual tourism. Singer Manesha A Agarwal, whose Arpan Foundation has taken the initiative and also extended monetary support to the folk artists, said the series will feature 70 folk artists from the interiors of Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer.

Some of the artist participating in the concert series include Manesha Ram and group - Meghvals of Jaisalmer; Dapu Khan Mirasi, Bundu Khan and band, Thanu Khan and Tarif Khan; Sugni Devi and Mehboob Khan Langa, she said in a release..