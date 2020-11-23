Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tbilisi audio tour puts Georgian trans people on the map

Standing on the stairway of Tbilisi's iconic circus, about 20 people listened through headphones on Sunday as a voice explained how a building normally associated with fun and joy was to some a place of misery and sex work. The group was taking part in an audio tour of the Georgian capital organized by a local LGBT+ group to shine a light on the lives of transgender men and women in the socially conservative Caucasian nation.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 23-11-2020 02:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 02:20 IST
Tbilisi audio tour puts Georgian trans people on the map
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Standing on the stairway of Tbilisi's iconic circus, about 20 people listened through headphones on Sunday as a voice explained how a building normally associated with fun and joy was to some a place of misery and sex work.

The group was taking part in an audio tour of the Georgian capital organized by a local LGBT+ group to shine a light on the lives of transgender men and women in the socially conservative Caucasian nation. "Miracles do not happen here," Nata, a trans woman, said in the audio recording about the Soviet-era hilltop building, the green surroundings of which are known to provide shelter to sex workers at night, including trans sex workers.

"This is not a place for stories like 'Pretty Woman' ... After you come here once, it's very hard to get away," she said, referring to the Hollywood film starring Julia Roberts as a prostitute who falls in love with a rich businessman. Shunned by their families, trans people in Georgia often rely on sex work to make a living as discrimination and the lack of regulations on legal gender recognition make it difficult to find regular jobs, according to LGBT+ groups.

Transphobic attacks are rarely properly investigated, said Nattan Guliashvili of the LGBT+ group Women's Initiatives Supporting Group (WISG), which organized the audio tour. The project is aimed at raising awareness about a community that lives at the margins of society by showing Tbilisi through their eyes, said Mareike Wenzel, a German artist who conceived the initiative.

"We listen to their stories and their perception of places," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the event. "(Because) cities are often not made for (trans people), and we forget about them, about their worries and problems." The tour included stops at a maternity clinic, where attendants heard of a trans woman's dream to start a family, and a cinema that in 2019 was attacked by a mob protesting against a movie about gay love, which featured some of the 'trans guides'.

The 90-minute walk ended at an open-air photo exhibition showing portraits of trans people's everyday lives. LGBT+ events are rare in Georgia, often attracting threats and violence from far-right groups.

The country has witnessed a cultural clash between liberal forces and religious conservatives over the past decade as it has modernized and introduced radical reforms. "It's really interesting to see the city from a different perspective," said tour participant Ninutsa Shatberashvili, 27.

"You don't really get to see these marginalized groups if you don't know them yourself ... It's nice to just listen to their voices."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

Entertainment News Roundup: Romantic comedy, veteran actress win big at Chinese-language; K-Pop's BTS marks year of the pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany braces for extension of lockdown until Dec. 20

Germany will have to extend its measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic until Dec. 20, according to senior politicians and a draft proposal obtained by Reuters on Sunday. Germany imposed a month-long lockdown-lite from Nov. 2 to contain a...

U.S. Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan, sources say

A two-star Navy admiral overseeing U.S. military intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, two sources told Reuters on Sunday, in a high-level trip that could vex China. The sources, who include a Taiw...

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week - Telegraph

Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the United States authorises it, the Telegraph news site reported on Sunday.Citing government sources, it said British regulators were about ...

Rules about police wearing masks vary widely across US

Although authorities have been encouraging people to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many police departments leave it up to officers to decide whether to cover their faces while interacting with the public. Some cities, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020