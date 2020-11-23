You can find an audience if you play your roles well: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says people advised him against playing the hero's brother or friend in the beginning of his career but he realised it was possible to create a space for himself even in those roles if one acted well. Though there have been no overnight success stories, Delhi-born Ayyub is happy with the way his career has shaped up in Hindi cinema with one role leading to another and better characters.

“When I came to Mumbai, a lot of people told me don’t play hero’s friend or brother as the career will get finished. I failed to understand this theory. I got the offer to be hero’s friend in ‘Mere Brother ki Dulhan’ then I got ‘Jannat 2’ in which I was hero’s friend, rather I got positive response and it led to two more offers ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Shahid’. “These two films did magic for me… The career of quite a few actors started just by playing hero’s friend or brother. It became an important part of storytelling as you can make an audience for yourself if you play it well,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Ayyub, 37, said after a point, however, such characters started to get boring even though, he would try to bring newness either through different mannerisms, body language or speech pattern. “Even if I am supporting part to the hero, as an actor there is a responsibility on you,” he said.

The “Article 15” actor said one project has always led to another in his career, from the very beginning when he made his debut with “No One Killed Jessica” in 2011. “It was all interlinked. It was work that was getting me more work. In my graph there is no overnight success story yet. My graph is realistic. Whatever appreciation and respect I have earned is based on my hard work,” Ayyub, who has also starred in films like "Raees", "Tubelight" and "Zero", said.

The actor, however, has decided not to take up roles where he just needs to be in the background. “I was getting bored doing big scale and big setup (films). Luckily films like ‘Article 15’ worked critically and commercially well for all of us, even in ‘Chhalaang’ I am getting a positive reaction, now with 'A Simple Murder', I am hoping people like my work as I have tried something new,” he said. "A Simple Murder" , the SonyLIV show, has the actor in the lead role and is already garnering positive response. Ayyub believes content is the driving factor on OTT platforms unlike cinema and in recent times it has given acceptance and appreciation to actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat for “Paatal Lok” and Pratik Gandhi for “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, respectively.

“In films, it is all about distribution, it is a different game. On OTT, that is not the thing, here on the basis of word-of-mouth the show or a film can do well. Like, Jaideep had done good work before and after ‘Paatal Lok’ he became a star, Pratik Gandhi too became a star after ‘Scam 1992’. This scope is there only on OTT,” he added. In “A Simple Murder”, a dark-comedy, Ayyub plays Manish, a middle-class man, assigned to kill someone however, a goof-up happens and he kills the wrong person, leading to chaos. The show also stars Sushant Singh, Amit Sial and Priya Anand..