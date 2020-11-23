Sonakshi Sinha treats fans with pictures from Maldives vacation

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Monday treated her fans with stunning pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. The 'Dabangg' actor posted two radiant pictures on Instagram from her holiday in the Maldives. In the picture, amid the scenic view of the exotic location, Sonakshi is seen sporting a no-makeup look with a white lacy monokini and open hair.

The 'Lootera' star is seen posing in front of her holiday stay in the recently posted picture. In the backdrop are palm trees and a clear blue sky.Sinha wrote, "Island Girl" with an emoticon of the island in the caption. The post on Instagram attracted more than sixty thousand likes including those from celebrity followers such as Ayushmann Khurrana and many adorable comments.

The 33-year-old actor has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.Earlier, Sinha shared pictures from her close friend's wedding in which she looked absolutely gorgeous donning Indian traditional dresses. (ANI)