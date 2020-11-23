Left Menu
Development News Edition

Victim untraceable, Thane man acquitted in rape-abduction case

A court in Kalyan in Thane district acquitted a man in a 2011 rape case as the victim and kin were untraceable and her testimony had not been recorded. In his order, the judge said the family of the victim had moved from the last known address and were untraceable due to which the testimony of the victim could not be recorded. PTI COR BNM BNM.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:48 IST
Victim untraceable, Thane man acquitted in rape-abduction case

A court in Kalyan in Thane district acquitted a man in a 2011 rape case as the victim and kin were untraceable and her testimony had not been recorded. The 33-year-old man was accused of abducting a 15- year-old girl on October 28 that year and raping her in a lodge, after which the duo returned to Kalyan two days later, an official said.

In his recent order, District and Sessions Judge KD Jadhav acquitted the man under sections 363 and 376 of IPC and said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges. In his order, the judge said the family of the victim had moved from the last known address and were untraceable due to which the testimony of the victim could not be recorded.

PTI COR BNM BNM.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona bars spring back to life after 5-week coronavirus closure

Bustling waiters and the smell of coffee returned to Barcelonas pavements on Monday as bars and restaurants in the Spanish region of Catalonia reopened in a phased easing of coronavirus restrictions.Suppliers rolled in carts with groceries ...

European powers see hope for Iran accord in US transition

The German, French and British foreign ministers were meeting Monday to discuss the future of the international agreement on Irans nuclear program amid hopes that the incoming U.S. administration might help breathe new life into the accord,...

Juhi Chawla gets nostalgic on 23rd anniversary of 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kate,' shares clip from film

Actor Juhi Chawla shared a light-hearted clip from her 1998 comedy-drama Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate as the film celebrated 23 years, asking her fans to caption the video. To commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the film, the Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hi...

Tourists few, NY gift shops struggle but don't lose (heart)

In souvenir shops from Times Square to the World Trade Center, shelves full of T-shirts and trinkets still heart New York. But the proprietors wonder when their customers will, again. The coronavirus pandemic has taken a voracious bite out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020