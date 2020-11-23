Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahid Kapoor asks Instafam if they want 'a ride' on his bike

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated his fans to a stunning picture of himself where he was seen sitting astride on a bike.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:03 IST
Shahid Kapoor asks Instafam if they want 'a ride' on his bike
Actor Shahid Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated his fans to a stunning picture of himself where he was seen sitting astride on a bike. The 'Kabir Singh,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture that showed him dressed in a biker ensemble wearing a black leather jacket and matching shoes.

"Anyone want a ride," he wrote in the caption prompting several comments from his female fans who complimented the picture. The new picture further showed the 'Jab We Met' actor wearing an intense look on his face, which was even more intensified with his dense bearded look and long hair.

After garnering widespread applause for his romantic drama 'Kabir Singh,' Kapoor will next be seen in sports drama 'Jersey.' (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka not to reopen schools, Pre-University colleges in December

The Karnataka government on Monday decided not to reopen schools and pre-university colleges in December due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard decided to meet...

Turkey cries foul at German attempt to police Libya blockade

Germany accused Turkey on Monday of preventing German forces belonging to an EU military mission from fully searching a Turkish cargo ship that they suspected of taking weapons to Libya, a move Ankara said was a violation of international l...

SC hails grant of permanent commission to women officers of Army

The Supreme Court Monday expressed happiness that the Centre has implemented its verdict to consider granting permanent commission to women officers in the Army, saying, it is the victory of our nation that women aspire to achieve the highe...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britains AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90 effective without any serious side effects, while the United States and Germany said they could start inoculating their citizens by next month.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020