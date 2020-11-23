Odd News Roundup: British pianist's velvety tones soothe Thailand's hungry monkeys

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

British pianist's velvety tones soothe Thailand's hungry monkeys

While on tour in central Thailand, British musician Paul Barton has been mobbed by unruly audiences that tug his hair, steal his music and climb over his piano. Barton is a rock star to hundreds of hungry wild monkeys that he hopes his music can calm, at a time when Thailand's coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus means fewer visitors to feed them, and less funds for their welfare.

