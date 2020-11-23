Abhishek Bachchan heads to Kolkata for 'Bob Biswas' shoot

Almost nine-months after wrapping up the first schedule of his film 'Bob Biswas,' actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday headed back to Kolkata for another schedule of the film. The 'Bol Bachchan,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself seated in the flight that landed in Kolkata.

The picture sees the 44-year-old actor dressed in a black coloured hoodie and following safety precautions against the coronavirus by wearing a face shield and mask. He further urged others to "stay safe," in his picture caption.

"#BackToBeingBob Stay safe everyone. Travel safe. #maskon keep your mask on," he wrote. The flick revolves around the character of Bob Biswas featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the film. The spin-off also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Helmed by debutant director Diya Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma. (ANI)