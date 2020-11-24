Left Menu
Sara Ali Khan shares alluring close-up picture in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan treated fans to a gorgeous close-up picture on Tuesday.

24-11-2020
Sara Ali Khan shares alluring close-up picture in latest Instagram post
Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan treated fans to a gorgeous close-up picture on Tuesday. The 'Simmba' star took to Instagram and shared a scintillating picture of herself in which the camera focuses on her glowing face. In the picture, the 'Kedarnath' star is seen sporting a no make- up look. Sara looks alluring as she donned kohl-rimmed eyes and a pink lip shade while she effortlessly poses for the lens.

The 'Love Aaj Kal' star captioned the post as, "Be filled with wonder. Be touched by peace." Celebrity followers including Kiara Advani and more than 27 thousand fans liked the post within 39 minutes of being posted.

Many of the fans showered love on Khan by leaving heart emoticons in the comments section of the post. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan dressed in traditional attire. Sara also penned down a sweet note for her beloved sibling, and wrote, "Missing you my Iggy Potter. Can't wait to bully you again." (Iggy and Iggy Potter is presumably Ibrahim Ali Khan's nickname, as his sister, Sara Ali Khan often calls him in her posts). (ANI)

