14 years of 'Dhoom: 2': Shiamak Davar shares 'it wasn't difficult to make Aishwarya, Hrithik look cool'

As the 2006 action-thriller 'Dhoom 2' clocked 14 years on the horizon of Indian cinema, choreographer Shiamak Davar shared his experience making the two megastars Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan groove to hit numbers from the superhit. Davar shared that he had two of the best dancers of the industry Hrithik and Aishwarya in Yash Raj Films' blockbuster 'Dhoom: 2' and he created magic with the two. The choreography of the film became a rage of the nation and the dance sequences became a craze with the coolest songs.

The 59-year-old celebrity choreographer shared on the 14th anniversary of YRF's 'Dhoom: 2'. "In Dhoom: 2, I had Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan. Being probably the coolest dancers ever, it wasn't very difficult for me to make them look cool because they are cool and I love the fact that I was given a chance to work. I'm very grateful that people find it like a benchmark in the industry for dance. I think I owe a lot to my dancers because when your dancers and the stars look good, then I as a choreographer look good," said Davar. Recounting his experience of choreographing two of the most good-looking superstars, Aishwarya and Hrithik, who are also phenomenal dancers, Davar said, "You see I'd worked with Aishwarya in Taal and before she became Miss World and I'd worked with her already in a Sufi jazz piece, so she was already quite close to understanding my style & delivering it really well. Hrithik was very new to what I do, but the best part about Hrithik was that he is just so natural and my kind of style on him worked so well."

The famous dance numbers of 'Dhoom: 2' still resonate with the youth. On being asked why he thinks it has transcended time, Davar said, "The reason it resonates with the youth today is that the movements are still very current and fresh. I think the choreography which I did was anyway something very unique and not very regular, even for that time." (ANI)