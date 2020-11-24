B-Town lauds 'Delhi Crime' team on International Emmy win

Indian actors Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan have congratulated the team behind the Netflix series "Delhi Crime" over the show's International Emmy win. The Netflix India Original series bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday night. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka, Rajkummar, Hrithik and Abhishek, among others, lauded director Richie Mehta and its cast, led by Shefali Shah, over their achievement.

"Congratulations to the entire team of #DelhiCrime on the win at the International Emmy Awards. Bravo! @ShefaliShah_ @shrishtiarya @RasikaDugal @_AdilHussain @rajeshtailang @RichieMehta @CastingChhabra @GoldenKaravan #SanyukthaChawlaShaikh @Yashaswini__ @IvanhoePictures @iemmys," tweeted Priyanka. Rajkummar said he is "proud" of the "Delhi Crime" team.

"This is such a good news. So proud of team #DelhiCrime. Congratulations guys," he wrote. Hrithik said, "Take a bow @RichieMehta & the talented team of #DelhiCrime for your well deserved win at #Emmys2020! Congratulations on setting an International precedent - @ShefaliShah_ @AdilHussain @RasikaDugal @rajeshtailang." Abhishek said the show's win at the award ceremony was "well deserved".

Told from the perspective of the Delhi Police team investigating the crime that made global headlines, "Delhi Crime" deconstructs the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gangraped in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road. Her injuries were so grievous that she died in a Singapore hospital a fortnight later. The show, released in 2019, received massive acclaim for its sensitive retelling of a horrific crime that shook the entire nation. Performances by its ensemble cast, including Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang, were particularly appreciated.

Actors Vijay Verma, Vikrant Massey and filmmaker Hansal Mehta also congratulated the "Delhi Crime" team for the win. "This is huge! Congratulations team #DelhiCrime" tweeted Vijay.

Vikrant said, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! @NetflixIndia on this incredible honour!!! @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah_ @rajeshtailang @RasikaDugal @_AdilHussain Thank you for making more than a billion Indians very proud today." Hansal said "Delhi Crime" was a "masterclass in long form story-telling". "Great writing, casting, fantastic performances, terrific execution. My favorite show. Congratulations @RichieMehta, Pooja, Sanjay, Apoorva, Shefali, Adil, Rajesh, Vinod, Rasika and the entire team..." he added. Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub tweeted, "Congratulations to the whole team!!! Way to go @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah_ ma’am, @_AdilHussain @rajeshtailang @RasikaDugal @NetflixIndia." "Delhi Crime" was nominated in the best drama series category alongside Germany's "Charite" season two, UK's "Criminal" , and second season of "El Jardin de Bronce (The Bronze Garden)" from Argentina.

Previously, two other Netflix India Originals "Sacred Games" season one and "Lust Stories" were nominated in the best drama and best TV movie or miniseries categories, respectively, at the 47th Annual International Emmy Awards, while Radhika Apte was nominated for best actress for "Lust Stories" . The International Emmy Award are organised by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) in recognition to the best television programs initially produced and aired outside the United States.

The awards are presented annually in November every year..