Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

Sex Education Season 3 is surely going to be intense than the last two seasons. The series lovers have turned desperate to know what they can see next. The third season is currently under process with Gillian Anderson revealing something interesting. Read further to know more in details.

The starting of Netflix's Sex Education Season 3's filming was announced on Twitter earlier. Gillian Anderson, who plays the role of Dr Jean F. Milburn, a well-known sex therapist and Otis's mother, revealed that the cast and crew are tested multiple times each week. According to her, the show even has its own laboratory and the people stay in designated cohorts. "And knock wood, so far, nobody's gotten sick," she clearly said.

Robot Overlords star Gillian Anderson has addressed the future of Sex Education beyond its imminent Season 3. "It has been discussed and I think, given how much people are enjoying it, I don't see why it wouldn't [continue], but things change. Things are changing at Netflix daily, as we speak. And so at the end of the day, it's nobody's call but those guys at the top," the 52-year old beautiful actress said in a conversation with Collider.

On the other hand, Gillian Anderson shared storyline teaser for Sex Education Season 3. "Well, as we know, Jean is pregnant and she's still pregnant when we find her again. And so we see that Jean is trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis," she said.

Season 3 won't mark the end to Sex Education. According to Laurie Nunn, the series creator, the third season would not bring the conclusion to the story. Nunn said that the series would not continue for many years as some cast members are compelled to get involved in other projects. This surely means we will have at least another chance to amuse with Sex Education Season 4.

Viewers may not know that Netflix already confirmed the arrival of three new faces for Sex Education Season 3 – Jason Isaacs, Jemima Kirke, and Dua Saleh. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows actor Jason Isaacs will play the role of Headmaster Peter Groff, Untogether actress Jemima Kirke will portray as Headmistress Hope, and Minneapolis-based actor Dua Saleh will play as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

Sex Education Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

