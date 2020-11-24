Cobra Kai Season 3 likely to have a time jump, Season 4 confirmed, what latest we know

Fans and martial arts enthusiasts are excited, as Cobra Kai Season 3 will be back on screen soon. It has finally got a confirmed released date with an official trailer. Read further to know more in details on the imminent season.

The martial arts lovers are also excited after learning that Cobra Kai has also been confirmed for Season 4 in advance. Ralph Macchio recently confirmed that he did indeed return to Okinawa to shoot portions of Cobra Kai Season 3. According to Ralph Macchio, the series lovers should be prepared to learn a secret or two.

"I have been to Okinawa for some shooting of Cobra Kai Season 3, which I cannot talk too much about. But I can say it dives into the origin of Miyagi Do Karate. We learn a little bit, some secrets of past history that is new to the audience, and to LaRusso, my character, and we actually went to Okinawa to shoot," Ralph Macchio said, as reported by Cinema Blend.

The recent trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 resumes from the cliffhanger where Season 2 left. Johnny creates his new life by teaching a new generation of Cobra Kai students. In the previous teaser for the third season, we got a glimpse of the first footage of Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) return to Okinawa in Japan is visible. He travelled there with Mr. Miyagi in Karate Kid 2. Now, upon his return, Daniel is about to learn some serious secrets about his former sensei, Gamespot noted.

The previous season of this beautiful series ended with a school-wide brawl that left several of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso's students in the hospital and Johnny's star pupil, Miguel, on life support. This led Daniel to give up karate and by extension Miyagi-Do at his wife's insistence, Screenrant noted.

The experts are expecting an undisclosed time jump at the start of Cobra Kai Season 3 instead of directly picking up the plot where it ended. In a conversation with Collider, William Zabka, who played the role of Johnny Lawrence in the series, said, "I think Johnny is growing, but he's definitely going to have some downs and some ups, and some downs and some ups, and some sideways. He wasn't doing too well at the end of Season 2, and you know, it picks up a little bit later in time after Season 2, Season 3 does, so you're going to meet the result of what those events would do to someone like Johnny Lawrence."

The Karate Kid actor, William Zabka said ComicBook.com that the moment where Johnny throws his phone in his ocean, only to have it resurface with a friend request from old Karate Kid flame Ali (Elizabeth Shue), isn't clear cut, Games Radar noted. Zabka plays the role of Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai Season 3 will stream on Netflix on January 8, 2021. Fans may not need to wait longer for Season 4 as it is already 'in training'. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries Season 9 may consist of 22 episodes if creators go for renewal