Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: 10-year-old boy among 4 held for insulting National Flag

The woman and the three boys, in the age group of 10 to 14 years, were booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, said deputy superintendent of police, BD Jadeja. A police official said these boys wanted to hoist a flag with "Islamic symbols" to celebrate Eid. However, instead of a regular green flag, they purchased a tricolour having those symbols printed on it, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:38 IST
Guj: 10-year-old boy among 4 held for insulting National Flag

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested while her minor son and two of his friends were detained for allegedly insulting the National Flag in Umreth town in Gujarat's Anand district, police said on Wednesday. The woman and the three boys, in the age group of 10 to 14 years, were booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, said deputy superintendent of police, BD Jadeja.

A police official said these boys wanted to hoist a flag with "Islamic symbols" to celebrate Eid. However, instead of a regular green flag, they purchased a tricolour having those symbols printed on it, he said. "Local police had received information that some boys had hoisted an altered tricolour on a house in Umreth town. We have arrested the woman, who is the house owner, and detained her son and two of his friends for insulting the National Flag. She should have stopped the boys from hoisting the tricolour in such manner," said Jadeja.

The issue came to light on Tuesday after an Anand-based activist, Jignesh Prajapati, posted a video on his Twitter account wherein some minor boys can be seen hoisting the National Flag with symbols of a crescent moon and a star instead of Ashok Chakra, on terrace. Prajapati tagged Anand Police and Gujarat Police, demanding strict action.

"After initial investigation, Umreth police lodged an FIR on Tuesday, and detained the accused," said complainant Shaktisinh Zala, a head constable with Umreth police. "To celebrate Eid, these boys wanted to hoist a flag having Islamic symbols after seeing other residents doing so on their terraces. However, instead of a regular green flag, they purchased a tricolour having those symbols printed on it," said Zala.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Vardhan chairs meeting with partners working on TB care and management

The fight against TB needs to be made into a Jan Andolan, a peoples movement. An effective communication strategy is needed which would focus on reaching the maximum population complement with preventive, diagnostic and curative aspects of ...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Beyonce dominates Grammy nods snubbed The Weeknd calls process corruptBeyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artist...

UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment to 0.5% of GDP

Britains government reduced its commitment to foreign aid on Wednesday, pledging to spend 0.5 of gross domestic product on aid in 2021 as opposed to the normal 0.7 figure, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.The move will be popular among som...

UK will not phase out RPI inflation measure before 2030

Britain will not bring the Retail Prices Index RPI measure of inflation in line with the typically lower Consumer Prices Index before 2030. British government statisticians recommended last year that the government immediately bring RPI in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020