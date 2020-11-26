PM Modi condoles death of F C Kohli

Expressing grief over the death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of information technology

Kohli, who sowed the seeds of India's USD 190-billion IT industry, has died at the age of 96

The prime minister tweeted, "Shri FC Kohli Ji will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of IT. He was at the forefront of institutionalising a culture of innovation and excellence in the tech industry. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and many admirers."