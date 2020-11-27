Justin Bieber thanks 'lover of his soul' on Thanksgiving 2020

Amid the pandemic, Thanksgiving celebration is different for everyone this year. Hollywood stars are also seen celebrating the day at home. Pop-star Justin Bieber, on Friday, shared a post with a heart-warming message to thank the most important person in his life on Thanksgiving 2020.

The 26-year-old star shared a picture on Instagram that reads, 'Thank You Jesus', who according to him is the single most important person for him. "On this Thanksgiving I'd like to thank the single most important person to ever live. The lover of my soul King Jesus," Justin wrote in the caption.

The post garnered more than 6 lakhs likes with many leaving heart emoticons in the comment section. Thanksgiving is a festival that is celebrated in America, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia and other parts. It is also a national holiday in the regions where it is celebrated. (ANI)