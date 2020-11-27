Left Menu
'Miss you dearly': Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wish for late grandfather

"It would have been my grandfather's 113th birthday today," said Abhishek Bachchan while remembering late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:32 IST
Abhishek Bachchan with Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

"It would have been my grandfather's 113th birthday today," said Abhishek Bachchan while remembering late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Friday. One of the most eminent poets of the country and father of Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Harivansh Rai Bachchan is widely remembered for one of his literary creations -- 'Madhushala'.He is credited with bringing out some really outstanding poems and some of which include 'Aakul Antar', 'Ekaant Sangeet', 'Soot Ki Maala', 'Aarti Aur Angaare' and 'Bahut Din Beete' among others.

Paying respects to his grandfather on the day, the 'Guru' actor shared a picture of him writing, "Happy Birthday Dadaji," "It would have been my grandfathers' 113th birthday today. I work and pray that I am able to honour and live up to your legacy. Miss you dearly," he added.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty and Bobby Deol too paid their respects in the comment section. On his work front, Abhishek was last seen as 'Bittu Tiwari' in Anurag Basu's directorial film 'Ludo'. The star has also started shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming production titled 'Bob Biswas', which will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and directed by Gauri Khan, Gaurav Verma along Sujoy Ghosh, in which he will be playing the lead role.

Junior Bachchan is also awaiting the release of 'The Big Bull', which is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The film marks the duo's reunion after seven years since they last collaborated in Rohit Shetty's 'Bol Bachchan.'

It is being helmed by Kookie Gulati and as per media reports, the feature will star Ileana D'Cruz. The first poster of the film was out in September where Abhishek described it as "an unreal story."

