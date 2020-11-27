Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra reminisces being conferred with Padma Shri in 2016

Going down the memory lane, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday reminisced the time when she was conferred with the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:42 IST
Priyanka Chopra reminisces being conferred with Padma Shri in 2016
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her Padma Shri honour (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Going down the memory lane, former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday reminisced the time when she was conferred with the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi The 'Baywatch' actor who is currently living with her singer husband in America, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from 2016 when she was conferred with the fourth highest civilian award in India.

Jonas further went on to spill her emotions into a long note dedicated to the moment when she had won the prestigious award. "When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family," the 38-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Fashion' actor then went on to state how the honour meant differently to her and her family due to her military background and how she was accompanied by her entire family during the ceremony. "With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony," she wrote.

"Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn't physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey," she added. The 'Bajirao Mastaani,' actor was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2016 for her contribution towards the Indian cinema. In addition to the Padma Shri, she is also a recipient of the National Film award. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts of ...

Farmers' protest: National highway at Singhu border turns into mega kitchen at evening

A stretch of the national highway at Singhu border turned into a mega kitchen on Friday evening as exhausted farmers camped on the road along with their tractors and cooked dinner following a long day of protest. Even as police permitted th...

'IEEE Milestone' status for Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope GMRT near here has received the prestigious IEEE Milestone status that honours significant technical achievements and excellence in unique products, services, seminal papers and patents for th benefit of ...

FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction from club managers to the death of Maradona

Following is a selection of quotes from top-flight club managers on Diego Maradona, following his death Manchester City manager Pep GuardiolaOn striker Sergio Aguero, whose son is Maradonas grandson It is difficult for me to talk about his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020