People News Roundup: Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Cher in Pakistan to send off elephant she worked to free

American singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, the elephant she has spent years trying to free, before he is moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia on Sunday. The 36-year-old Asian elephant has spent most of his life in Islamabad Zoo, much of that time without a companion, and animal rights advocates have campaigned for him to be rescued from grim conditions.

