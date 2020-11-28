Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oprah Winfrey shares best thing about Thanksgiving

For American host Oprah Winfrey the best thing about the Thanksgiving festival is leftover food.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:40 IST
Oprah Winfrey shares best thing about Thanksgiving
Oprah Winfrey . Image Credit: ANI

For American host Oprah Winfrey the best thing about the Thanksgiving festival is leftover food. Winfrey, who is often spotted sharing her love for food over social media, shared a recent post about the leftover food.

The 66-year-old star shared a clip on Instagram that starts with a visual of appetizing food accompanied with sizzling sound of food that she is cooked. In the video, she says "This is leftover Turkey and chopped potatoes, little onion, peppers and we call it a turkey hash around there because even only there are six people on the table and normally there are twenty servings, we so had leftovers. So tonight, there is turkey hash."

"Yes, none for you," she joked while her pet dog barked at her. [{7cb5e17f-6a35-4883-b194-2e138c1a4de2:intradmin/oprahinlineimage.JPG}]

Oprah also penned a note to accompany the clip:"One of the best things about Thanksgiving is the leftovers! Yesterday's turkey became today's turkey hash. Hope y'all had a safe Thanksgiving," She added a folded hand and a turkey bird as emoticons. The post garnered over six lakh views within few minutes of being posted.

This year Hollywood celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving with their own families, keeping away from big parties amid the pandemic. Many stars including the Biebers, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston shared positive thoughts and about how they celebrated the day, which is a national holiday in the US. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives which was held here after a gap of six years. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeti...

Odisha, Jamshedpur eye first win of ISL season 7

Their campaigns off to disappointing starts, both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC would be keen to register their first victory of the season when they take on each other in their second Indian Super League match here on Sunday. While Odisha FC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020