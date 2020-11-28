Left Menu
I intend to keep working for as long as I live, says mom-to-be Anushka Sharma

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant and counting days to delivery, has revealed that she intends to start shooting for films as soon as she delivers her child which is due this January.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:48 IST
Anushka Sharma with her team. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is pregnant and counting days to delivery, has revealed that she intends to start shooting for films as soon as she delivers her child which is due this January. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' star, who is currently shooting back to back endorsements after creating a protective, foolproof bio-bubble with her staff, said, "It's been great being on the set actually, meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry but I'm happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy."

The soon-to-be mother said that she was careful about making the decision to shoot during the pandemic. Anushka was clear that she was only ok to be on the sets, provided all safety precautions were met. So, her entire staff and every shoot crew have been repeatedly tested for coronavirus. The team is also super protective about the pregnant actor and have been quarantining and not meeting anyone till they wrap working with the actor. Given the stringent steps, the 'Band Baja Baarat' actor shared that she's feeling relieved on sets because an actor will have to shoot without masks, etc, and is most at risk.

"I had to be fully sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I was shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful to understand all the COVID-19 precautions were being taken. I'm thankful to everyone for taking the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and life has to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precaution which is what I have done in my case," she says. The 'Zero' star said that she is sure to start shooting films immediately after she delivers the child.

Industry buzz is that Sharma will return to doing full-fledged work by May 2021. She said, "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures that I balance my child, my home, and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy." (ANI)

