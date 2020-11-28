Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 20:07 IST
It's refreshing: Arjun Kapoor as he resumes work with 'Bhoot Police' shoot
Arjun Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared his happiness while shooting for his next horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' and said that he is elated that the industry has found its feet again. The 'Finding Fanny' actor along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Yami Gautam are shooting for 'Bhoot Police' in Dharamshala.

"It feels refreshing to be shooting for a film outdoors as it was really tough for our industry to do the same at the time of lockdown. I'm really happy that the industry has found its feet again and has started shooting with the utmost care," he said when asked about how it feels to be back to shoot after a long span of time. "It has taken a lot of preparations and stringent safety measures had to be applied for things to resume," the actor added.

Arjun also shared that he was thrilled to see the enthusiasm of the team on the sets and everything going smooth despite the pandemic. The 35-year-old star also extended his gratitude to the film's producers for creating a safe shooting experience for the entire crew.

"I'm just glad that we have been able to achieve a bio-bubble because we have been going to different locations for our film and the risk of infection is way higher when you travel this much," Kapoor said. "My producers have done a tremendous job at protecting every cast and crew member and they definitely deserve all the credit for a super smooth shoot. I would also like to thank the local government and authorities of Himachal Pradesh for making it a smooth shooting experience," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 26,323 new coronavirus cases, 686 deaths - Health Ministry

Italy reported 686 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, against 827 the day before, and 26,323 new infections, down from 28,352 on Friday, the health ministry said.Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 54,3...

Infibeam Avenues gets NCLT nod for demerger of SME E-commerce Services, marketplace biz

Fintech firm Infibeam Avenues Ltd IAL on Saturday said it has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT, Ahmedabad, for demerger of its various entities, including SME e-commerce service and e-commerce business undertaki...

UK regulator set to approve COVID-19 vaccine next week - FT

Britain is set to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc next week and deliveries would begin within hours of the authorisation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The first immunisations using the BioNTe...

Haryana govt to formulate policy for division of bigger plots

The Haryana Government is all set to formulate a policy for the division of big plots here, it said in an official statement on Saturday. In this, a provision is being made for every plot to have an area of at least 100 yards after partitio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020