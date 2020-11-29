Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Indian Elvis' Bal Johal entertains neighbours during UK lockdown

Bal Johal runs a popular tribute act in memory of American singer-actor Elvis Presley for many years and more recently began stepping out of his home at Chellaston in Derbyshire in his full Elvis gear to perform the musician’s world-famous hits such as ‘Burning Love’ and ‘All Shook Up’ for some light relief during the lockdown. "They were shocked and surprised, pleasantly surprised," Johal told the BBC about his neighbours' reaction to his street-side gigs.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-11-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 18:09 IST
'Indian Elvis' Bal Johal entertains neighbours during UK lockdown

An Indian-origin singer's impromptu street performances to entertain his neighbours in eastern England during the COVID-19 lockdown has attracted widespread praise, including from the local police unit. Bal Johal runs a popular tribute act in memory of American singer-actor Elvis Presley for many years and more recently began stepping out of his home at Chellaston in Derbyshire in his full Elvis gear to perform the musician’s world-famous hits such as ‘Burning Love’ and ‘All Shook Up’ for some light relief during the lockdown.

"They were shocked and surprised, pleasantly surprised," Johal told the BBC about his neighbours' reaction to his street-side gigs. "I was gigging, going around and then when you go to the place again, they were already saying: ‘Oh, Indian Elvis is coming tonight'. So, I just adopted the name," he recalls.

Johal says that it is the legendary singer's music that has helped through the tough pandemic months and "kept him going". "I love the guy (Presley); like an older brother," he says, in reference to his musical icon.

The Derbyshire Armed Response Unit shared a video of one of Johal's street performances on Twitter recently, praising the socially-distanced performance. "Just a normal day In Chellaston, and we spot Indian Elvis entertaining his street. Great to see the community out and enjoying a (socially distanced) Sunday afternoon. They’ll be no ‘Jailhouse Rock’ today though," the post read, resulting in nearly 10,000 views of the video.

As his touring with the tribute act performances across various venues came to a halt with the lockdown, Johal has turned towards taking requests from his neighbours instead. A Facebook post from one his neighbours reads: "Thank you so much to Bal Johal who sang for mum on her birthday yesterday, it was absolutely fabulous!" Johal, who has been an Elvis tribute act since the early 1990s, told ‘Derbyshire Live’: "It's been brilliant to see the video. It was so funny because when I saw the police and the flashing lights I thought 'oh no I could be in trouble'.

"It's always a privilege to sing Elvis songs." And his wife Jas added: "A neighbour's mum was having a 75th birthday celebration and Bal played out a few tunes. There was such a good atmosphere and everyone was socially distanced. "The police car even turned up and officers wanted a photo with him. Since the lockdown everybody here has been so supportive, we are all friends now." PTI AK ZH ZH

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor get married

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, creative producer and executive vice president at production house Balaji Telefilms. The duo had a court marriage on Friday after reportedly dating for over two years. Kapoo...

Delhi records less than 5k new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day on trot; 68 more die

The national capital recorded&#160;4,906 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent, while 68 more fatalities took the death toll to 9,066, authorities said.&#160; This is the second consecutive day that the number...

UK says Brexit trade talks with EU are in their 'last week'

Britains foreign minister said on Sunday there is only about a week left for the UK and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, with fishing rights the major obstacle to an agreement. As talks continued between the two sides ...

Elections no solution to Kashmir problem, hold dialogue with Pak: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said elections are no solution to the Kashmir problem and called for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to address the issue. She also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of murdering the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020