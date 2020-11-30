Left Menu
Akshaya Patra's 'Gratitude Gala' raises USD 3 million for support to COVID frontline workers

Non-profit Akshaya Patra Foundation has raised over USD 3 million to thank the frontline workers serving in the fight against COVID-19 and provide essential supplies to migrant workers and their families.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:48 IST
Akshaya Patra's 'Gratitude Gala' raises USD 3 million for support to COVID frontline workers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Non-profit Akshaya Patra Foundation has raised over USD 3 million to thank the frontline workers serving in the fight against COVID-19 and provide essential supplies to migrant workers and their families. At its 7th and final virtual "Gratitude Gala" held on November 21, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar lauded the works of Akshaya Patra and recited his poem titled 'Bhookh' (hunger). A bevy of celebrities participated in the grand fundraiser. Over 10,000 people attended the event online.

Actress-turned politician Hema Malini discussed politics and how education and women empowerment should be promoted. Later, she shared her favourite silver screen moments, and memorable roles. Popular Bollywood music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan sang several of his hits and some semi-classical compositions. Consul General of India Randhir Jaiswal expressed his admiration for Akshaya Patra's achievements and partnership with the Indian Government to change millions of children's lives.

"The Gratitude Gala was a poignant reminder of the realities of hunger. During the COVID crisis, we stepped up to serve 100 million meals. But we also know that for a child, hunger is a crisis every single day," said Vandana Tilak, President of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA. "There is no escape, except for the meal they receive in school. It is up to all of us to keep up the work of providing meals and education and a decent childhood for our beneficiaries," Tilak said.

Akshaya Patra board member Rachana Kulkarni hosted the event. She said the raised amount of USD 3 million would provide cooked meals, ration boxes, and 'Happiness Kits' -- containing 30 days worth of food, hygiene products, and educational supplies -- to families of migrant workers as part of coronavirus relief. Rachana, a cardiologist by profession, said the foundation's network of mid-day meal beneficiaries would also get provisions and meals from the raised amount after schools reopen.

Among the frontline workers recognised was Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, physician, philanthropist and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and ITV Gold, who has a long association with Akshaya Patra. Dr. Parikh expressed gratitude in his video message. "Akshay Patra USA has taught me that there are millions of children in the world who need the incentive to get an education." The Gala was a celebration of Akshaya Patra's beneficiaries, volunteers, chapter teams from Connecticut, Long Island, New Jersey, and New York, and generous donors and supporters.

Established in 2000, Akshaya Patra is the world's largest NGO school meal programme, providing hot, nutritious school lunches to more than 1.8 million children in over 19,257 schools, through 55 kitchens in 12 states and two Union Territories in India.

