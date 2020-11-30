Cricket-betting: Man kills sister, mother to clear debts

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI): A 23-year-old man facing financial problems after losing money in cricket-betting allegedly poisoned his mother and sister to death to clear his debts by selling their properties, police said on Monday. The accused, a M Tech second year student, mixed pesticide in the food of his 22-year-old sister and 44-year- old mother on November 23 and both of them died in a hospital, they said.

According to police, the accused, also a private company employee, was facing financial problems after he took loans and invested approximately Rs 25 lakhs in the betting without the knowledge of his family members. In this connection, some of the borrowers started pressurising him to repay the loans following which he hatched a plan to eliminate his mother and sister to clear the debts by dispensing with their properties, the police said.

As a part of his plan on November 23, he mixed pesticide in the food and left home saying he was going to his workplace and later called up his mother who informed him about their health condition after consuming the food, police said. The accused went home and with the help of his relatives got his mother and sister shifted to a hospital where they died while undergoing treatment, police said.

However, his relatives grew suspicious and complained to the police. During the course of investigation, the man was questioned and arrested, police said..