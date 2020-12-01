Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. 'Cinema under the stars' offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemic

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set up each evening on a patch of lawn in front of a large screen. Known as 'Cinema Under the Stars', the outdoor camp-style movie space opened two months ago in the capital of Indonesia's most populous province of West Java with the aim of keeping people both entertained and socially distanced. Universal Studios Japan to open Super Nintendo World area on February 4

Universal Studios Japan will open its new Nintendo themed area on Feb. 4, the Osaka-based theme park said on Monday, after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. The "Super Nintendo World" area will feature Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, according to Universal Studios Japan. Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

David Prowse, the English actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films, has died aged 85, his management company said on Sunday. "It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that Dave Prowse MBE has passed away at the age of 85," Bowington Management said in a statement on Twitter. Kaavan, Pakistan's lonesome elephant, starts new life in Cambodia

Pakistan's lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life with 600 fellow pachyderms at a local sanctuary, the result of years of campaigning for his relocation by American singer Cher. Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia's second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet the elephant and met the vets who accompanied Kaavan on his long journey in a custom-made crate, with more than 200 kg (441 lbs) of food to keep him busy. Singer Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules with party

British pop star Rita Ora apologised on Monday after she admitted she had attended a party to celebrate her 30th birthday which broke England's strict COVID-19 lockdown laws. Ora said she had gone to a "small gathering with some friends" which the Sun newspaper said was held at a restaurant in west London on Saturday night with 30 people in attendance. BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

The K-pop band members of BTS are offering up their outfits from the music video of their hit single "Dynamite" to the highest bidder in a Beverly Hills, California, charity auction in January. The pink, blue, yellow and lavender pastel outfits the seven singers wore in the record-setting video are expected to fetch what Julien's Auctions on Monday called a conservative estimate of $20,000 - $40,000. Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Leads Sluggish Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the most popular times to go to the movies. Crowd pleasers like "Frozen," "Coco" and "Knives Out" have propelled attendance and generated many, many millions in ticket sales over the holiday weekend in years past, cementing various box office records to boot. This year, studios and movie theater owners are settling for scraps.