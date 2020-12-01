Left Menu
Gugu Mbatha-Raw to reunite with Apple for thriller 'Surface'

The show, which hails from "High Fidelity" co-creator and executive producer Veronica West, will be the actor's second project with the streamer after "The Morning Show".

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:56 IST
Gugu Mbatha-Raw to reunite with Apple for thriller 'Surface'

Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw has landed a lead role in "Surface" , a psychological thriller series set up at Apple TV Plus. The show, which hails from "High Fidelity" co-creator and executive producer Veronica West, will be the actor's second project with the streamer after "The Morning Show" .

According to Deadline, "Surface" is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios. The streamer didn't disclose any other details or logline for the project. West, known for her work on "Brothers & Sisters" and "State of Affairs", has created and penned the eight-part series.

She is also attached to executive produce "Surface" alongside Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine. This is the latest Apple show to be backed by Hello Sunshine, which also produces Witherspoon-starrer "The Morning Show" , "Truth Be Told" and the upcoming country music talent competition "My Kind of Country". Production on "Surface" is expected to begin next year.

