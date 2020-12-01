Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gurunaam First Set Released Gurunaam Shubh Aarambh On Guru Nanak Jayanti Day

Singing a Shabad of GURU NANAK DEVJI is a SEVA for me proudly says Sonu Nigam. It’s a GLOBAL release at SIDDHI VINAYAK TEMPLE proudly said the 1983 Cricket World Cup player Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Padmashri Kailash Kher.

PTI | India | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:25 IST
Gurunaam First Set Released Gurunaam Shubh Aarambh On Guru Nanak Jayanti Day

GURUNAAM (GURU NANAK DEVJI and Saint NAMDEO) is in effect a journey that began in the 16th century and will continue till civilization exists. In the present context, GURUNAAM is a MUSICAL presentation dedicated to universal brotherhood. Praises by Guru Nanak Devji and hymns by Saint Namdeo in Guru Granth Sahib are both examples of the universal brotherhood they preached and followed. The first set of musical GURUNAAM was released on Monday (GURUNANAK JAYANTI) the 30th November 2020, at Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Mumbai, with Mool Mantra sung by Jaswinder Singh and Shabad sung by Sonu Nigam. Singing a Shabad of GURU NANAK DEVJI is a SEVA for me proudly says Sonu Nigam. Personalities present Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Padmashri Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Padmashri Kailash Kher, Dalip Tahil, Bharat Dabholkar, Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman Siddhi Vinayak Trust and others were present on this auspicious occasion. Closely affiliated with the theme Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta and S. Satinder Pal Singh Ahuja, worked as dedicated Sewadar for the project along with Music Director Kuldip Singh.

Not but the least GURUNAAM is a TIMES MUSIC SPIRITUAL presentation… A festive gift for all across the globe proudly says DALIP TAHIL. It’s a GLOBAL release at SIDDHI VINAYAK TEMPLE proudly said the 1983 Cricket World Cup player Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Padmashri Kailash Kher. Later all dignitaries and artists proceeded to GURUDWARA for AARDAS. Witness the GURUNAAM on TIMES MUSIC Visit TIMES MUSIC SPIRITUAL https://youtu.be/QsinAovAT6k https://youtu.be/qHze3M2hBXs https://youtu.be/UhTx50SSQ0E PWR PWR

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MNREGA: More than 1.22 lakh families in Chhattisgarh got employment of more than 100 days

New Delhi India, December 1 ANIPNN In Chhattisgarh, one lakh 21 thousand 740 families have been provided employment of more than 100 days till date in current financial year of 2020-21, under MNREGA Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment ...

Sonalika Leads Industry Growth with 11,478 Domestic Sales in November'20

Sonalika Tractors, one of Indias leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand in the country, is thankful to the farmers across the globe for their trust and confidence shown month on month during FY21 in the companys technologi...

Raw jute supply concerns, political activities prompting jute mills to close in Bengal: Officials

Despite large order inflows, some jute mills in West Bengal are witnessing operational disruptions due to political factors and raw jute supply concerns, officials said on Tuesday. Three mills - North Brook, Weaverly and Howrah Jute Mill - ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now European vaccine hopesPfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said on Tuesday after applying for EU emergency approval. The ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020