Gurunaam First Set Released Gurunaam Shubh Aarambh On Guru Nanak Jayanti Day

GURUNAAM (GURU NANAK DEVJI and Saint NAMDEO) is in effect a journey that began in the 16th century and will continue till civilization exists. In the present context, GURUNAAM is a MUSICAL presentation dedicated to universal brotherhood. Praises by Guru Nanak Devji and hymns by Saint Namdeo in Guru Granth Sahib are both examples of the universal brotherhood they preached and followed. The first set of musical GURUNAAM was released on Monday (GURUNANAK JAYANTI) the 30th November 2020, at Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Mumbai, with Mool Mantra sung by Jaswinder Singh and Shabad sung by Sonu Nigam. Singing a Shabad of GURU NANAK DEVJI is a SEVA for me proudly says Sonu Nigam. Personalities present Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Padmashri Padmaja Phenany Joglekar, Padmashri Kailash Kher, Dalip Tahil, Bharat Dabholkar, Aadesh Bandekar, Chairman Siddhi Vinayak Trust and others were present on this auspicious occasion. Closely affiliated with the theme Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta and S. Satinder Pal Singh Ahuja, worked as dedicated Sewadar for the project along with Music Director Kuldip Singh.

Not but the least GURUNAAM is a TIMES MUSIC SPIRITUAL presentation… A festive gift for all across the globe proudly says DALIP TAHIL. It’s a GLOBAL release at SIDDHI VINAYAK TEMPLE proudly said the 1983 Cricket World Cup player Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Padmashri Kailash Kher. Later all dignitaries and artists proceeded to GURUDWARA for AARDAS. Witness the GURUNAAM on TIMES MUSIC Visit TIMES MUSIC SPIRITUAL https://youtu.be/QsinAovAT6k https://youtu.be/qHze3M2hBXs https://youtu.be/UhTx50SSQ0E PWR PWR