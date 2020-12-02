Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea passes law allowing BTS stars to postpone military service

They were previously up for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for 'Love Yourself: Tear'. The group also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Life Goes On", the lead single of their recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition).

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:43 IST
South Korea passes law allowing BTS stars to postpone military service

In a major move, the South Korean parliament has passed a bill allowing music sensation BTS and other musicians to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30. As per the South Korean laws, all able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years, reported New York Times.

Two of the members of the group, Jin and Suga, will soon turn 28 and their time with the group was under threat. According to the revised Military Service Act, "a pop culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world" would be allowed to postpone their military service until age of 30 if they do not have an extraordinary reason. Before revision, the Military Service Act only gave deferral exceptions to athletes, classical musicians, and those who enrolled in Ph.D. programs abroad.

All seven members of BTS -- the full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene as their English branding -- meet that requirement as they were awarded the medal in 2018. The fans of the group, known as the BTS Army, celebrated the legal change on social media, calling it a gift to Jin ahead of his birthday on December 4.

"Congratulations Jin. I can't tell you my happiness," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another user said, "Yo yo yo!!! The New BTS Law is passed in SKorea! Which means Jin's military service is postponed till he is 30! ARMY REJOICE!" The septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- recently earned their first mainstream Grammy Award nomination in the best pop/duo group performance for "Dynamite" . They were previously up for an obscure best recording package Grammy in 2019 for 'Love Yourself: Tear'.

The group also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Life Goes On" , the lead single of their recently released album 'BE' (Deluxe Edition). The song, a soothing melody reflecting the state of life under the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, also topped the Billboard 200 chart. On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Life Goes On" is closely followed by the Grammy-nominated "Dynamite" , the closing track of 'BE', on No 3 this week. "Dynamite" , which is the music group's first full-fledged English single, previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, making BTS the first pop act from South Korea to achieve this feat.

According to Billboard, BTS is the first duo or group in history to have two No 1 Hot 100 debut songs. Other five songs from the eight-track album 'BE' also found their place on the Hot 100 chart with "Blue & Grey" on No 13, "Stay" on No 22, "Fly To My Room" on No 69, closely followed by "Telepathy" on No 70 and "Dis-ease" on No 72..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in the world

Britain on Wednesday became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, jumping ahead of the United States and Europe after its regulator cleared a shot developed by Pfizer for emergency use in record time. The vaccine will be ...

Former Pakistan PM Yousaf Gillani's sons booked after Multan rally

Acting against the organisers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, an 11-party alliance, which held a rally on November 30, the Imran Khan government has filed cases against three sons of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani citing...

Rolls-Royce and Infosys Announce Strategic Partnership for Aerospace Engineering in India

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 2, 2020 PRNewswire -- Rolls-Royce, one of the worlds leading aerospace and defence technology companies, and Infosys NYSE INFY, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, signed a strategic pa...

Pakistan starts fuel loading in 1,100MW Chinese-assisted nuclear power plant in Karachi

Pakistan has started loading fuel to its Chinese-assisted 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi for testing in run-up to its commercial operations in April 2021, according to a media report on Wednesday. The fuel loading for the newly buil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020