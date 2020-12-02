Charlize Theron inks first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max

Charlize Theron inks first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO MaxPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-12-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 13:24 IST
Hollywood star Charlize Theron has signed a two-year first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max. According to Variety, "The Old Guard" star and producing partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix will develop small-screen projects for the WarnerMedia-owned pay TV channel and newly launched streaming service through their Denver & Delilah production company.
Theron's company, which previously was housed at Universal Content Productions, has produced multiple scripted series including David Fincher's Netflix drama "Mindhunter" , "Girlboss" and the unscripted entry "Hyperdrive" . Denver & Delilah’s past feature credits include "Monster" , which earned Theron won an Oscar for best actress in 2004 as well as movies such as "Young Adult", "Tully", "A Private War" , "Atomic Blonde" and most recently "The Old Guard" .
