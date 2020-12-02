Rebel Wilson flaunts her weight loss in snowy picture

Two days after revealing that she has hit her weight goal early, American actor Rebel Wilson on Tuesday (local time) celebrated her weight loss progress with a new picture of herself. The 'Pitch Perfect,' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing on the top of a snow-capped mountain holding a pair of vintage skis and poles.

The 40-year-old actor is dressed perfectly for the wintery weather donning brown coloured pants, grey coloured coat over a white T-shirt and high boots to complete the look. "Over the hill? Nah, I'm on top of it and the outlook is awesome (Rebel 4.0)," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Isn't It Romantic,' actor had on Saturday revealed that she had hit her goal weight for the year 2020 earlier. (ANI)