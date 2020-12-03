Left Menu
Asked to wear mask, 3 women attack BMC employee; arrested

The incident took place on Wednesday following which the three accused women were arrested, he said. The victim, a contractual employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was on a drive along with her team near Bhandup railway station to penalise those moving out without masks.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 12:30 IST
A 27-year-old woman employee of the Mumbai civic body was allegedly hit with a paver block and beaten up by three women when she asked one of them to wear mask in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a police official said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday following which the three accused women were arrested, he said.

The victim, a contractual employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was on a drive along with her team near Bhandup railway station to penalise those moving out without masks. During the drive, she found a 28-year-old woman without a mask in Motibai Wadi locality near the railway station and asked her to wear a face cover.

However, the woman started abusing the civic employee. She allegedly beat up the BMC employee and also hit on her head with a paver block, the official said.

Two other women, aged 40 and 50, also joined the accused and allegedly beat up the BMC employee, he said. The victim received injuries and her colleagues took her to a general hospital in Mulund area.

They later went to Bhandup Police station and lodged an FIR against the three women under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means), the official said. "We have arrested the three women and are conducting an investigation into the incident," Bhandup police station's inspector Deepak Mayekar said.

