Siddharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee roped in for 'Broken But Beautiful' S3

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:23 IST
Actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee have come on board to headline the third season of romantic-drama "Broken But Beautiful". The first two seasons of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show featured "Mirzapur" star Vikrant Massey and actor Harleen Sethi

Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show "Bigg Boss" , said he is thrilled to play the role of Agastya on "Broken But Beautiful". "I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I'm looking forward to it," the 39-year-old actor said in a statement. An upcoming actor Rathee, who will play Rumi on the show, said she was drawn to her character because of what she stands for

"Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi's story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I'm going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I'm getting to work with such incredible people," she said. "Broken But Beautiful" will start filming soon.

