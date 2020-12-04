Jennifer Lopez turns beauty mogul with launch of 'JLo Beauty'

The multi-talented star Jennifer Lopez is yet again stepping up her profile as she has become a beauty mogul by launching her beauty line 'JLo Beauty.' The 51-year-old singer-dancer-model announced her beauty brand on Thursday (local time) on Twitter and Instagram by sharing a video where she is seen flaunting her make-up free face.

According to Fox News, the 'Hustlers' actor said after years of being asked about her skincare routine, she felt almost an obligation to release the products. In the video clip, she also revealed that olive oil is an ingredient that plays a major role in her beauty line as the 'Ain't your Mama' singer feels that it bring a "natural glow."

"This moment is a dream come true for me. I am so excited to finally share my #JLOBEAUTY products with all of you," Lopez wrote in the Instagram caption. "Each one plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful. Head over to @JLOBEAUTY for the full lineup," she further wrote.

According to the Instagram account of the beauty line, the early access to its products will start from December 8 while its launch is slated for January 1. (ANI)